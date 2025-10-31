Wolves Head to Danbury for 2 Games

Published on October 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







For the first time this season, the Wolves will head east to Danbury to face the Hat Tricks for two games. Friday at 7:30pm and Saturday scheduled for 7:00pm, renewing a rivalry that stretches all the way back to the early FPHL days.

The Wolves enter the weekend looking to break a three game losing streak that included a couple of one goal losses. For the season, Watertown has one win, three losses and a shootout loss.

Danbury enters with a two and four record, coming off a two win weekend versus the expansion Indiana Sentinels.

Steven Klinck continues to lead the Wolves with four goals and two assists for six points, providing an offensive spark for the team. Darrion Benchich and Brad Reitter have each added three goals and three assists, while Egor Filippov has three goals and an assist, with Ryan Gil has six assists on the season.

Recently signed rookie goalkeeper Matt Lenz appeared in both games this past weekend and posted 3.40 goals against average with a .923 save percentage.

The Hat Tricks have been led by the veteran captain Jonny Ruiz with seven points on three goals and four assists, and rookie Alexander Legkov also with seven points. Big defenseman Josh Labelle has six points so far.

Goalkeeper Christian Wong-Ramos has one win this season with a goals against average of 1.00 with a .969 save percentage, while Sebastian Resar also has one win with a 3.00 goals against and a .943 save percentage.

You can catch all the live action on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel each night with Doug Lattuca providing the play by play.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.