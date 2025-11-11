Broadcaster Doug Lattuca Joins Vegas Golden Knights & Henderson Silver Knights Organization

Published on November 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that broadcaster and director of communications Doug Lattuca has accepted a position as a broadcast assistant with the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) and Henderson Silver Knights (AHL).

Lattuca joined the Hat Tricks ahead of the 2023-24 season following his graduation from Syracuse University and spent two seasons and three summers with the organization, handling play-by-play duties while overseeing communications, media relations and content creation across all platforms.

During his tenure, Lattuca helped expand the team's media presence, enhance game coverage, and elevate the overall broadcast and communications operation. His work was recognized both in Danbury and league-wide - he was named the 2025 FPHL Broadcaster of the Year and was also presented with the Hat Trick Award for his hard work and dedication to the Hat Tricks organization, both behind the scenes and on the air.

Hat Tricks president and partner Herm Sorcher said, "Doug has been such a huge part of the Hat Tricks organization, and he will be missed tremendously. He has delivered top-level work and effort across the board, growing the team's platforms and helping the organization's public profile make incredible leaps forward. That said, Doug's greatest contribution to the Hat Tricks will always be his work as a teammate and friend to the staff, players, coaches, fans and ownership. He made everyone around him better through his words of encouragement, his humor, his energy and his unwavering commitment to excellence."

Hat Tricks ownership partner, former head coach and current Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) assistant coach Billy McCreary added, "Doug has been an incredible part of the Hat Tricks family. His passion, professionalism and energy behind the microphone brought our games to life and connected our fans to the team in a special way. We're proud to see him take this next step with the Henderson Silver Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights organization."

"I'm beyond excited to join the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights," Lattuca said. "Being part of a first-class NHL organization is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to expanding and honing my skill set while learning from some of the best in the game. It's a tremendous opportunity to grow, challenge myself and take the next step in my broadcasting and communications career. I can't wait to get started and contribute to such a well-respected organization."

Lattuca also reflected on his time in Danbury.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we accomplished together in Danbury," he said. "Our team's hard work over the past two-plus years set a high standard, created expectations and built a foundation that will carry forward into this season and beyond. The experience taught me so much about what it takes to succeed in a fast-paced, team-driven environment and helped shape the kind of professional I want to be."

"Danbury was the perfect place to start my career, close enough to home, yet it gave me invaluable insight into the ins and outs of the minor league hockey world. I grew as a broadcaster, leader, and communicator, and the lessons I learned with the Hat Tricks will stay with me for the rest of my career. I'm so grateful for the relationships I built with colleagues, coaches, and players, and for the constant and special support from the fans. The connections and memories I made will stay with me forever - it was truly an unforgettable experience."

The Hat Tricks thank Lattuca for his dedication and professionalism and wish him continued success as he begins the next chapter of his career in Nevada.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Nov. 14 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 15 (7 p.m.) with a home-and-home set against the Watertown Wolves. Friday night's game at the Danbury Arena is Cheer, Dance, and Gymnastics Night. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.