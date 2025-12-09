Zydeco Name Brandon Billie Director of Hockey Operations

Published on December 9, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco are proud to welcome Brandon Billie as the organization's new Director of Hockey Operations, bringing a strong record of leadership, player development expertise, and innovative team-building strategy to the Zydeco front office.

Billie brings extensive front-office and scouting experience to Baton Rouge, most recently serving as head scout of the Columbus River Dragons. In that role, Billie was responsible for talent evaluation, player identification, and roster construction at the professional level. Billie has built a respected reputation across the junior and professional hockey landscape for his ability to identify talent, build competitive rosters, and cultivate winning environments on and off the ice. His experience spans scouting, player recruitment, organizational operations, and the development of long-term performance structures that elevate both individual athletes and team culture.

In his role with the Zydeco, Billie oversees all hockey operations including roster construction, player personnel decisions, affiliation coordination, team compliance, and day-to-day hockey administration. His detail-driven approach, eye for emerging talent, and commitment to building strong athlete-first systems align directly with the organization's vision for sustainable success in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Before joining Baton Rouge, Billie played an instrumental role in shaping competitive junior programs, contributing to enhanced team infrastructure, improved recruitment pipelines, and modernized operational standards. His strategic mindset and ability to forge strong relationships across the hockey ecosystem have made him a trusted figure among coaches, players, and executives alike.

Brandon's leadership philosophy centers around professionalism, communication, and accountability, ensuring that every player who wears the Zydeco crest is positioned for both personal growth and team success. His passion for the game, combined with his forward-thinking approach to operations, marks an exciting new chapter for the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The organization looks forward to the impact and vision Billie will bring as the Zydeco continue to grow their program within the FPHL.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

Zydeco Name Brandon Billie Director of Hockey Operations - Baton Rouge Zydeco

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.