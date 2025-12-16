Late Error Dooms Scarecrows, 2-1

After securing a win to start the weekend on Friday night Topeka had themselves within two points of second place in the Empire Division entering Saturday night, while the hometown Zydeco continued to search for a path out of the basement of the Continental division. Both squads entered the night hoping for three points.

Topeka had two early power play chances, but couldn't find a route past Ed Coffey on either opportunity. After being released from the box, Dmitry Kuznetsov came out with a vengeance and on a drop pass from Jake Cox that sent goaltender Daniil Bryzgalov sprawling, Kuznetsov picked his corner and gave the Zydeco a 1-0 lead at 11:33 of the first period.

In the second Topeka killed off the remaining power play from the first period and then hunted down some offense of their own. Hunter Hall rushed into the Zydeco zone at 9:15 of the period and as Avery Smith jumped in on a two-on-one Hall fed the pass perfectly across and Smith went backhand through Ed Coffey to tie the game at a goal a piece.

This one came down to a misplay at the Scarecrows blue line that gave Ross Bartlett a breakaway that he fired past Bryzgalov for the 2-1 lead 10:16 into the third period.

Bryzgalov stopped 36 of 38 in the loss.

Topeka will return to Baton Rouge next Friday and Saturday.







