Moccasins Roll Past Breakers 10-2 on Star Wars Night

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins turned Star Wars Night into their most explosive offensive performance of the season, scoring a season-high 10 goals in a 10-2 victory over the Biloxi Breakers on Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

Monroe scored in every period and finished with a 47-29 advantage in shots, building momentum early and extending it throughout the game.

Jared Christy opened the scoring at 7:46 of the first period, and Casey Gerstein followed at 8:31 to give the Moccasins a 2-0 lead. Biloxi answered at 10:11, but Corson Green pushed the lead back to two at 14:15. The Breakers scored again just 13 seconds later, cutting the deficit to 3-2 before the end of the opening frame.

The Moccasins took control in the second period with three unanswered goals. Christy scored his second of the night at 2:15, Frank Schumacher added a goal at 8:36 and Austin Albrecht made it 6-2 at 19:26.

Monroe continued to pull away in the third period. Aaro Tuovinen scored the first of his FPHL career just 49 seconds in followed by goals from Tucker Scantlebury, Carlos Fornaris and Schumacher to help the Moccasins to a 10-2 win. The Moccasins improved to 12-4-2-0-0 on the season while the Breakers dropped to 4-12-1-1-0. Both teams will meet again tomorrow night at 7:05pm.







