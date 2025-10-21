River Dragons Name Katelyn Lisznyai Director of Marketing

Published on October 21, 2025

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that Katelyn Lisznyai has been named the club's Director of Marketing.

The Columbia, South Carolina, native joins the River Dragons after most recently serving as the Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications for the Lake Erie Crushers baseball team in Avon, Ohio. She has also worked with the Lexington County Blowfish and the Columbia Fireflies during the course of her professional career.

"I'm thrilled to join the River Dragons organization and contribute to the team's next phase of growth," Lisznyai said. "I'm ready to get to work and help create unforgettable moments for our fans."

Prior to beginning her career in sports, Lisznyai earned her bachelor's degree in Communications from Columbia College and a master's degree in Sport and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina.

Outside of work, Katelyn is an avid music lover, whether it's attending live concerts or discovering new artists. She also enjoys staying active, spending time with friends and family, and watching sports, especially cheering on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The River Dragons will be back in action on October 31, from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when the club battles the Zydeco at 8:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and Sporfie!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2025

