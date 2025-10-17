Columbus Signs Skilled Forward Chiwetin Blacksmith

Published on October 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has signed forward Chiwetin Blacksmith to a standard player agreement (SPA).

Blacksmith, 28, skated in two games with Columbus last year, accumulating three points (2 goals, 1 assist). The 6-2 forward had spent training camp with the defending Kelly Cup champion Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL.

On January 7, 2025, the River Dragons acquired Blacksmith from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for forward Steven Klinck. Before the trade, Blacksmith had played 51 games with Watertown across the previous two seasons, posting 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists).

Before beginning his FPHL career, Blacksmith played college hockey at Carleton University, skating in 37 total games and posting 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists). In juniors, he played in the OHL with the Barrie Colts and in the QMJHL with the Gatineau Olympiques.

Additionally, forward Ben Pizzimenti joins the River Dragons after skating with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders during training camp. Pizzimenti, 24, joins the River Dragons following 56 collegiate games, all with Concordia University Wisconsin. Prior to his collegiate career, Pizzimenti played with the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings of the USPHL Premier, posting 46 points, including a team-leading 21 goals during the 2021-22 campaign.

The River Dragons will be back in action TONIGHT from the Hitachi Energy Arena in Wytheville, Virginia, when the club battles Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and Sporfie!







