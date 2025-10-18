Three Unanswered Goals Boost Bobcats to Opening Night Win

October 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a home-opener record crowd of nearly 2,000 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats opened their third season with a statement win, scoring a trio of unanswered goals to roar to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Columbus River Dragons.

Columbus used having 2 games already under their belt to their advantage early, controlling possession and creating chances. That paid off at the 3:05 mark of the opening frame when Loik Plouffe scored on a solo breakaway, taking a pass from Kevin Szabad and sniping a shot through the five-hole of Bobcats goaltender Anthony Shrum to put Columbus ahead 1-0.

Former collegiate teammates reunited, "The Buff State Boys" Nikita Kozyrev and Nick Stuckless hooked up for the equalizer at the 14:27 mark of the first. Kozyrev kept the play alive in the offensive zone with a keep at the far blue line that followed a series of strong shifts as Blue Ridge began to find their legs. Kozyrev then fed Stuckless down the far wing, and the Orangeville ON native sniped home the first Bobcats goal of the season, a wrister that popped the bottle past the stick side of River Dragons netminder Trevor Babin. 1-1 is where things stood after one period of play.

The lone goal of a penalty-filled middle frame came on the power play, when Josh Colten one-timed the puck past Shrum with help from Cody Wickline and Ryan Galvin to put Columbus ahead 2-1 at the 13:31 mark of the second.

The Bobcats wasted no time beginning the final frame with a bang. Just 16 seconds into the third, and while killing off a major penalty, Kyle Heitzner forced a turnover shorthanded and let loose a shot that bounded off the pad of Babin and right to Mike Mercurio, who made no mistake ripping it home to tie things up at 2.

Kozyrev and Stuckless found each other again, and teamed up for the pair of assists on the eventual game winning goal. Picture-perfect tic-tac-toe passing on the power play saw Justin Daly tap in the GWG on the backdoor to put Blue Ridge ahead for good, 3-2 at the 13:01 mark of the third.

Mercurio sealed the deal with his second of the night, an empty netter with help from Captain Danny Martin and Robin Eriksson that was the Dragons' dagger and earned the New Hartford, NY native and newly named assistant captain first star honors on the evening.

The contest is not only the Bobcats first-ever home-opening victory, but also the first game in franchise history where the club scored each a power play goal, shorthanded goal and empty net goal.

Kozyrev's pair of apples earned him third star honors in his Blue Ridge debut, with Stuckless taking second star for his two-point outing. Honorable mention to Anthony Shrum, whose 43 saves on 45 shots included a number of massive stops down the stretch.

