Blue Ridge Bobcats Announce Return of Forward Brandon Reller

Published on October 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce the return of forward Brandon Reller.

Reller, a 6'4", 225-pound fan favorite, was acquired from Athens late last season and quickly became a point-per-game player for the Bobcats.

He most recently attended ECHL training camp with the Allen Americans, where he made it to the final round of cuts and received strong praise for his performance.

Reller is expected to be in the lineup this weekend as the Bobcats hit the ice for Opening Weekend.

Note: The Opening Weekend roster will be released today at noon.







