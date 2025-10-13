Blue Ridge Bobcats Announce Return of Forward Justin Daly
Published on October 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the return of forward Justin Daly.
In 62 games with the Bobcats, the 5'11", 185-pound forward registered 17 goals and 17 assists, earning a reputation as an on-ice menace with his physical play and scoring touch. Daly continued his strong performance in the postseason, recording 2 points in 3 playoff games last season.
During his time in the SPHL, Daly appeared in 12 games, tallying 9 points.
"Daly has been a great player for the Bobcats - big hits, scoring ability, and an incredible locker room presence," said Bobcats Management. "We can't wait to see what he brings to this year's lineup."
Daly is expected to be in the lineup this weekend for Opening Weekend.
Tickets are on sale now at www.blueridgebobcats.com/tickets - don't miss it!
Other Transactions:
Jordon Kromm has been traded to Danbury for Financial Considerations
Jonah Devereaux has been traded to Indiana for Financial Considerations
Eison Nee has been sent back to juniors.
Ashton Collazo, Cale Dolan & Tucker Kruse has been released from PTO's.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025
- Moccasins Pull Away Late in Breakers Inaugural Game - Biloxi Breakers
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Announce Return of Forward Justin Daly - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Zydeco Announces Streaming Services for 25-26 Season - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- Scarecrows Excited to Expand Partnership with Events Center - Topeka Scarecrows
- Monroe Moccasins Name Everett Thompson as Youth Hockey Director, Moccasins Assistant and Video Coach - Monroe Moccasins
- Hat Tricks Acquire Forward Jordon Kromm from Blue Ridge - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Wolves Drop Home Opener to Binghamton - Watertown Wolves
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Blue Ridge Bobcats Stories
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Announce Return of Forward Justin Daly
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Goaltender Chris Curr to PTO
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Forward Boston Bird from Indiana
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Defenseman Ryan Gil
- Bobcats Sign Trio of Top Juniors to Training Camp PTOs