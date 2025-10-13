Blue Ridge Bobcats Announce Return of Forward Justin Daly

The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the return of forward Justin Daly.

In 62 games with the Bobcats, the 5'11", 185-pound forward registered 17 goals and 17 assists, earning a reputation as an on-ice menace with his physical play and scoring touch. Daly continued his strong performance in the postseason, recording 2 points in 3 playoff games last season.

During his time in the SPHL, Daly appeared in 12 games, tallying 9 points.

"Daly has been a great player for the Bobcats - big hits, scoring ability, and an incredible locker room presence," said Bobcats Management. "We can't wait to see what he brings to this year's lineup."

Daly is expected to be in the lineup this weekend for Opening Weekend.

Other Transactions:

Jordon Kromm has been traded to Danbury for Financial Considerations

Jonah Devereaux has been traded to Indiana for Financial Considerations

Eison Nee has been sent back to juniors.

Ashton Collazo, Cale Dolan & Tucker Kruse has been released from PTO's.







