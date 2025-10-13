Scarecrows Excited to Expand Partnership with Events Center

Published on October 13, 2025

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Topeka Scarecrows organization is thrilled to bring the return of professional hockey to the Capital City, bringing fast-paced, family-friendly entertainment back to the Stormont Vail Events Center. But this isn't just a comeback for pro hockey - it's the beginning of a revitalized era for the entire ice sports community in Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Along with professional hockey, the Scarecrows are helping create new opportunities for the public to enjoy the ice through open skating sessions and youth and adult hockey programs.

"This is a fantastic way to keep the ice active and foster interaction between our players and fans of all ages," said Don Lewis, President of the Topeka Scarecrows. "When discussing with arena management the possibility of bringing a professional hockey team back to the Top City late last year, Chris and I made it a priority to re-engage the youth. We're not only thrilled to see the youth involved again, but also excited about revitalizing adult hockey in Topeka in conjunction with the Stormont Vail Events Center team management and the Bison Ice organization. We couldn't be more pleased that everything came together, and we look forward to the positive energy ahead as we continue to support local hockey in Topeka."

Kellen Seitz, General Manager of the Stormont Vail Events Center for Oak View Group, echoed his enthusiasm for what this return means to the venue and the community, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Topeka Scarecrows and see ice sports thriving again inside our arena," said Seitz. "This partnership represents so much more than professional hockey - it's about rebuilding a sense of community around the ice. From youth development to adult leagues and family skating, we're creating opportunities for everyone to experience the excitement of this sport right here in Topeka."

The Topeka Adult Hockey League (TAHL), originally formed in 1998 with the arrival of the original Central Hockey League's Topeka Scarecrows, is equally excited to return to the ice.

"The Topeka Adult Hockey League is excited and grateful to return to the ice!" Dave Hodges, TAHL League Commissioner & President stated. The TAHL provides a competitive yet recreational league for adults of all skill levels. Players are assessed and drafted to form balanced teams that compete for the coveted Owen Cup - named in honor of Robert Owen, a longtime Topeka resident, Washburn professor, and member of the 1960 USA Olympic ice hockey team that won America's first gold medal.

TAHL members come from across eastern Kansas, including Ft. Riley, Emporia, Lawrence, and Kansas City. "If you can skate and stop," Hodges says, "we will help you progress and improve while enjoying the fastest game on ice!"

The return of ice hockey also signals new beginnings for area youth.

Ty Dragoo, President of the Bison Ice Sports Association, emphasized the community impact:

"Bison Ice Sports Association is proud to partner with the Topeka Scarecrows to bring youth hockey opportunities to our community. For our kids, this partnership means more than just learning the game; it builds teamwork, confidence, and lifelong memories on the ice. We are especially grateful to the Kansas City Youth Hockey Association (KCYHA) for their support and affiliation as we grow into a fully sanctioned league within their organization. And to the fans of ice sports across our community, thank you for believing in this vision and helping bring it to fruition. Together, we're building something special for the next generation of players in Topeka and NE Kansas."

The Try Hockey for Free and Learn to Play Hockey are launching soon. These programs are designed to help kids of all ages take their first steps on the ice in a supportive, fun environment.

Post-Game Skates will also be available immediately after every Friday & Saturday Topeka Scarecrows games.

Adult Hockey Schedule & Registration Details: https://www. stormontvaileventscenter.com/ events/2025/adulthockey2526

Youth Hockey Schedule, Registration Details: https://bisonice.com/youth- hockey

Public Skates Schedule and Details:

https://www. stormontvaileventscenter.com/ events/2025/public-ice-skating

Topeka Scarecrows Schedule & Tickets: https://www. stormontvaileventscenter.com/ events/2025/fphl-hockey-2025- 2026

*NOTE, the ice calendar is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, please visit StormontVailEventsCenter.com.

