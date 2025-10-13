Moccasins Pull Away Late in Breakers Inaugural Game

Published on October 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







MONROE, LA - After a long offseason, October 11th had finally arrived. With a new team, identity, and staff, the Breakers were ready to go out and show what they could do. In front of a packed Monroe barn with a decorated lineup, the task at hand would not be easy.

It took just 2:36 for the scoring to open, with none other than the Mocs Owner Parker Moskal lighting the lamp with a snapshot to the far side of Rosenzweig. Following the goal, it was so loud it felt like the building was going to cave in. But the Breakers would have an answer. An exceptional, individual effort from Declan Conway following a Moccasins breakdown tied the game at 1. Less than 2 minutes after the equalizer, the goalscorers Moskal and Conway were booked for roughing, and as they headed to the box it seemed like there would be more to come with those two. With the momentum of the building behind them, the Moccasins rattled off 3 straight scores in just a 2:20 span. First it was the power forward Rex Moe cashing in to restore the lead, followed by the first mark from a highly anticipated addition in Andrew Bellant. Still hungry for more, Rex Moe notched his second goal of the evening to close out the run, and the game had opened up at 4-1. As one would expect, this would be the end of Josh Rosenzweig's night. The backup Eloi Bouchard would then enter. Moments later, it was Moskal and Conway round 2. Following a stoppage, Conway and Moskal gave the fans a good bout, and the barking continued leading to a mess on penalty minutes. While they tangoed, Blake Keller and Tucker Scantlebury participated in an undercard fight. With 11 more matchups between the squads this year, you can bet your bottom dollar a rivalry has been born. Once everything was sorted out, a familiar face found his way on the scoresheet. Sam Turner, a 3 year Mississippi SeaWolf, made it 5-1 on an odd-man rush. The shots through 20 minutes heavily favored Monroe at 20-5.

Period 2 was much more docile. It began quickly with the Breakers' Cole Crowder scoring his first professional goal just 21 seconds in to cut the deficit to 3. There were only 3 minor penalties in the middle chapter, and neither team could cash in on special teams. You could certainly tell that Monroe had a lot of skilled veterans, as they clearly head the edge in possession and zone time. However, Eloi Bouchard was on his head now, making some highlight reel saves to keep the visitors in the hockey game. The Moccasins again outshot the Breakers in period 2, this time by a margin of 18-6.

It was time for period 3 in game 1 of the 25-26 campaign, and neither side would disappoint. Biloxi threw the first blow just 1:12 into the frame courtesy of Lucas Piekarczyk. It took just 2 minutes for newcomer Daryk Dube Plouffe to restore the lead to 3. Back and forth we had gone, but now it was time for some runs. Biloxi drew closer with a pair of goals in 3 minutes from Khaden Henry and Curtis Hansen. A hush went over the crowd as what had once been a 4 goal game was now 1. Searching for any kind of momentum, the Moccasins got physical and willed their way to 3 straight goals to pull away. Once again, these came in about a 3 minute span. The ever-critical 7th goal was thanks to Austin Albrecht in his FPHL debut. Hagan Moe scored his first professional goal as the 8th and Parker Moskal capped off a wild night of hockey with his 2nd to conclude the scoring at 9-5.

The Moccasins are in the win column, and will play host next weekend for a 2-game set with their proximate foe the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The Breakers will look to rebound as they head out west to play a pair with the Topeka Scarecrows on their home-opening weekend.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.