Wolves Drop Home Opener to Binghamton

Published on October 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Part two of the opening FPHL '25-'26 season between the Watertown Wolves moved to the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Saturday evening, as the Wolves try to avenge a 5-4 overtime shootout loss to the Black Bears on opening night.

The Black Bears didn't take long to get things started, scoring at just:54 seconds into the first, when Mac Jansen slapped a shot past Anton Borodkin, assisted by CJ Stubbs and Gavin Yates.

Just a little over a minute later, the Black Bears' Austin Thompson added to the score making it 2-0 at the 2:21 mark, assisted by Jansen. At the 10 minute mark, Steven Klinck would light the lamp for the Wolves, cutting the lead in half. Matthew Gordon and Andrew Uturo were credited with the assists.

Dylan Gutierrez scored his first pro goal and tied the score for the Wolves at 10:49 of the fram, assisted by Kyle Powell, who was playing in his 350th FPHL game.

The Black Bears jumped back into the lead at 13:32 on a Camron Cervone goal, assisted by Zac Sirota and Jacob Shankar.

Binghamton would hold the 3-2 lead into the first break, while outshooting Watertown 18-12 in the period.

Period number two would be a scoreless affair until the 19:43 point of the period, whnd Darion Benchich redirected a Ryan Gill shot, beating the Bears Wyatt Friedlander, knotting the game at 3-3.

Binghamton continued to outshoot Watertown, holding a 16-11 edge in the second.

Period three belonged to the Black Bears, as they were able to add 4 goals to the score and gtake 7-3 win.

First it was CJ Stubbs at the 3:18 mark assisted by Gavin Yates and Joowon Kim making it 4-3.

Then it was Joowon Kim's turn as he lit the lamp at the 4:56 wia redirect of a Stubbs shot. Yates again would get the helper. At 10:02 Kim added his second goal of the period, assisted by Scott Ramaekers and Jesse Anderson, extending the lead to 6-3. At the 16:56 mark, Austin Thompson added one more goal to the tally, assisted by Stubbs, and closing out the scoring for the night.

Next weekend the Wolves head out on the road to battle the Port Huron Prowlers, while the Black Bears will head home to Binghamton for the first game of a home and home weekend matchup with the Danbury Hat Tricks.







