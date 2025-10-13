Hat Tricks Acquire Forward Jordon Kromm from Blue Ridge

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward Jordon Kromm from the Blue Ridge Bobcats in exchange for financial considerations.

Kromm, 26, joins the Hat Tricks after a standout four-year collegiate career at the University of Jamestown (ACHA). From 2020 to 2024, the Alberta native appeared in 121 games for the Jimmies, recording 83 points (47 goals, 36 assists).

The 5-foot-11 170-pounder made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2020-21, leading Jamestown with 15 goals and 25 points. He continued to play a key role over the next three seasons, highlighted by back-to-back 25-point efforts in 2020-21 and 2023-24 and a strong 2023 postseason performance in which he scored twice in two games.

"We identified Jordon early in the offseason," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He was at the top of our board for incoming rookies. We're very fortunate to have him. He's a two-way forward who finishes every check and drives hard to the net. He's a great fit for the culture we're building this season and for the future."

Last season, Kromm began his professional career overseas with Asplöven HF in Sweden's Division 2. He totaled 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 28 games, plus a goal and an assist in four playoff outings.

