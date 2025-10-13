Monroe Moccasins Name Everett Thompson as Youth Hockey Director, Moccasins Assistant and Video Coach

Published on October 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce Everett Thompson as the organization's new Youth Hockey Director, a leadership role dedicated to developing and expanding youth hockey opportunities across Monroe and the surrounding region. In addition to heading youth hockey operations, Thompson will serve on the Moccasins' professional staff as both Assistant Coach and Video Coach.

As Youth Hockey Director, Thompson, alongside Parker Moskal will lead the development of Monroe's entire youth hockey structure, from learn-to-skate programs to recreational and competitive teams. He will oversee coaching standards, player development plans, clinics, camps, and community outreach with schools and families.

His focus includes creating long-term pathways for young athletes to stay in the sport locally, connecting youth programs directly to the Moccasins organization. Thompson will also coordinate ice scheduling, build partnerships with local groups, and introduce new players to the game in a way that emphasizes accessibility, skill-building, and character development.

Thompson brings a wealth of coaching experience, leadership, and player development expertise to the organization. His experience guiding a professional roster and managing team systems adds invaluable depth to Monroe's staff, particularly in video review, player development, and in-game strategy.

His new role will focus not only on supporting the Moccasins' on-ice performance but also on building a sustainable and impactful youth hockey pipeline in northeast Louisiana.

Thompson shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity, noting both the team's promise and the importance of investing in the community:

"We have a very talented and exciting group here in Monroe. Expectations are high, and I can't wait to see this team accomplish great things both on and off the ice. At the end of the day, it's about more than just hockey, it's about building something special for our players and this city. That's why I'm especially excited about the opportunity to expand youth hockey here. This community has already shown its passion for the game, and this will make it even stronger."

Team Operating Owner Parker Moskal emphasized the long-term vision behind Thompson's multi-faceted role and the importance of growing the sport locally:

"Youth hockey is the foundation of everything we're building in Monroe. My long-term vision isn't just about developing players, it's about teaching teamwork, character, and life skills. We want kids here to grow up with the opportunity to fall in love with the game, make new friends, potentially earn an education through hockey, and who knows, maybe even suit up for the Moccasins one day. Everett is exactly the right person to help make that vision a reality and I look forward to working hand in hand with him to build a true youth program from learn to play all the way up with him."

With Thompson joining the coaching staff and spearheading youth development, the organization is reinforcing its commitment to both immediate success and the future of hockey in the region.

The Moccasins will be announcing more details surrounding the launch of youth hockey programming, including Learn to Play initiatives, in the coming weeks.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.