Zydeco Announces Streaming Services for 25-26 Season

Published on October 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco are excited to announce that all games during the 2025 Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) season will now be streamed on Sporfie, the league's new centralized streaming partner. Fans can continue watching every game for free, both on YouTube and through Sporfie, providing multiple ways to catch all the action this season.

The addition of Sporfie marks an important step forward for the FPHL's digital presence, allowing fans across North America and beyond to engage with their favorite teams through an enhanced, league-wide broadcast experience.

"We're excited to announce that the Baton Rouge Zydeco will officially be live on Sporfie," said Bryan Flores, Director of Broadcasting and Communications for the Zydeco. "This change is part of the FPHL's league-wide rollout to create a centralized streaming platform, giving fans more opportunities to engage with the Zydeco and helping the league grow its reach. This season, fans can watch every game live on both YouTube and now Sporfie - the official broadcast provider of the FPHL."

Fans can find Zydeco games by visiting either of the following links:

Sporfie: https://fphl.sporfie.com/batonrougezydeco

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BatonRougeZydecoFPHL

Both platforms will feature live coverage of every Zydeco game, and YouTube will feature additional content throughout the 2025 season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.