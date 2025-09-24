Wolves Announce a Three-Way Trade

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have announced a three-way trade involving the Athens Rock Lobsters and the Danbury Hat Tricks.

As part of the deal, the Wolves have acquired Forward PJ Demitrio from Athens and Defenseman Zach Ross plus financial considerations from Danbury. In return, Watertown sends Defenseman Mark Pozsar and Forward Denis Zaychick to the Hat Tricks.

Both Demitrio and Ross began last season at the NCAA Division III level.

- Zach Ross closed out the year with the Danbury Hat Tricks, where he posted 2 points in 7 games. Known for his reliability and composure, Ross adds a steady presence to the Wolves' blue line.

- PJ Demitrio wrapped up his season at Neumann University, registering an impressive 23 points in 25 games. A playmaking forward with strong offensive instincts, Demitrio brings creativity and scoring potential to Watertown's attack.

This move strengthens the Wolves both offensively and defensively as they continue to build a roster aimed at contending this season.







