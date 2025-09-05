Welcome to Watertown, Nick Gullo

The Watertown Wolves have officially acquired center Nick Gullo and cash considerations from the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for Kevin Szabad.

The Penfield, NY was acquired by Columbus in the dispersal draft earlier this summer. Last season, Gullo racked up 9 goals and 28 assists for 37 points in 43 games for the Rockers and Dashers.

Gullo's combination of playmaking ability and relentless compete level makes him one of the most exciting forwards to watch heading into the new season.

The Wolves are building for a big season - and Nick Gullo will be a key piece of the hunt.







