Gordon Ready to Go in Watertown

Published on September 3, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Pack just got bigger, stronger, and sharper on offense - Matt Gordon is back in Watertown!

Standing 6'2", this center from Mermaid, PE, Canada, brings size, skill, and serious playmaking ability. Last season, Gordon battled across the FPHL, skating in 29 games with the Zydeco (4G, 6A), a stint with the Bobcats, and then closing out the season with the Wolves - where he made an instant impact, posting 4 points in just 5 games.

Known for his smooth puck movement, sharp vision, and ability to set up teammates, Gordon also has the hands to finish plays himself - making him a dangerous two-way threat every time he's on the ice.

Coachman: "Matt has shown he can be a major contributor in the offensive zone. He moves the puck extremely well and will be a great fit within our offensive system."







