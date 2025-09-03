Chambers Inks Deal in Biloxi

Published on September 3, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed forward Noah Chambers to a PTO. Chambers, born in 2005 in Grand Blanc, MI, most recently played for the prestigious Belle Tire youth hockey organization, which has produced NHL players such as Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski, Kyle Connor, and Brendan Perlini.

"Noah is a young player with tremendous talent, and we're excited to help him grow within our organization," said General Manager and Head Coach Charlie Pens. "He'll have the opportunity to learn from our veteran players, and while he'll start as a role player, we look forward to seeing where he can make an impact in our lineup."

Welcome to Biloxi, Noah!







