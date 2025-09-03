Blue Ridge Bobcats/Hitachi Energy Arena and Pepsi Renew Partnership

Published on September 3, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, Hitachi Energy Arena, and Pepsi have entered into a new six-year agreement to continue serving Pepsi products at Hitachi Energy Arena throughout the duration of the deal.

As part of the renewed partnership, several exciting new features will debut this season:

Pepsi VIP Area - An updated section for VIP Section season ticket holders located at the corner glass seats, complete with exclusive upgrades with new padded stools and more.

Enhanced Pepsi Branding - Expanded Pepsi signage throughout the arena, including branding on Bobcats players pants and faceoff dots.

Pepsi Family Four Pack - A fan-friendly ticket and concessions package designed to bring families together at Bobcats games.

Collaborative Marketing - Pepsi's regional marketing team will work alongside the Bobcats to expand outreach and visibility across Southwest Virginia.

"This partnership is about more than just products-it's about creating a better fan experience," said Jimmy Milliken, Vice President & General Manager of the Blue Ridge Bobcats/Hitachi Energy Arena. "With Pepsi's support, we're able to enhance our arena, tap into their marketing, and bring new opportunities for families and fans to enjoy game nights in Wythe County."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.