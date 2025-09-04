Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Defenseman Ryan Gil

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to announce the signing of defenseman Ryan Gil to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Gil brings proven experience to the Bobcats, having played two seasons (2022-23 & 2023-24) with the Columbus RiverDragons. After stepping away from hockey in 2024 to pursue other ventures, Gil has decided to make his return to the game with Blue Ridge.

During his junior career, Gil was a key contributor with the SJHL's Battlefords North Stars, where he won a league championship while tallying 19 goals, 20 assists for 39 points, and 71 penalty minutes. Known for his versatility, Gil has also seen time at forward throughout his career.

"Gil is a steady defenseman who gained valuable experience playing for a strong program in Columbus. We expect him to come in and compete at the highest level," said Bobcats Management.







