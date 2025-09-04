Ryan Hunter Ready for Another Year in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), announced today that forward Ryan Hunter will return to the club for the 2025-2026 season.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 98 games with Columbus over the past three seasons, recording 127 points (55 goals, 72 assists). Following the 2023-24 campaign, Hunter was named the FPHL Rookie of the Year after tallying 75 points in 52 games. Last season, Hunter earned call-ups with both the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL, Roanoke, Virginia) and the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL, Peoria, Illinois).

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to come back to the River Dragons," Hunter said. "Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and fans for the support. I'm ready to give everything I have this season!"

Before joining the River Dragons, Hunter played 61 NOJHL (Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League) games with the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners (Kirkland Lake, Ontario) and Cochrane Crunch (Cochrane, Ontario). He then skated in 39 games with the Red Lake Miners (Red Lake, Ontario) in the SIJHL (Superior International Junior Hockey League), registering 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) and helping the club capture the league championship. Hunter carried that momentum into the following season, serving as captain of the Bradford Bulls (GMHL, Bradford, Ontario) and producing 116 points (51 goals, 65 assists) in 41 games.

"Ryan has an outstanding attitude, elite speed, and a dangerous shot," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "His commitment to improving every part of his game not only makes him better, it makes our entire team stronger and gives us the best chance to succeed together."

