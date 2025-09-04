River Dragons Trade for Forward Kevin Szabad

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), announced today that the team has acquired forward Kevin Szabad from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for forward Nick Gullo and future considerations.

Szabad, 28, is set to begin his second season in North America, having previously suited up for the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Monroe Moccasins. In 56 combined games between the two teams last season, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward recorded 38 points (21 goals, 17 assists).

"We're looking to Kevin to bring more size and grit to our lineup," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop said. "His production last season shows he can contribute offensively on a consistent basis, making him a well-rounded addition to our roster."

Szabad brings a strong international background to the River Dragons, having played in various European leagues from 2016 to 2023. The Budapest, Hungary native spent time with several teams during that stretch, most notably MAC Újbuda (Erste Liga, Budapest, Hungary) and Kitzbühel EC (AlpsHL, Kitzbühel, Austria).

Gullo, 31, was acquired by the River Dragons on May 22, 2025, via the Motor City Dispersal Draft. In 43 games with Danville and Motor City last season, Gullo tallied 37 points (9 goals, 28 assists).

