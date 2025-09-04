Bobcats Sign Trio of Top Juniors to Training Camp PTOs

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are excited to announce the signing of three junior players to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) ahead of training camp.

Denver Craig (Forward, 20) - The 6'3", 195-pound forward comes from the Ontario Jr. Reign of the USPHL, where he posted an impressive 38 goals and 50 assists for 88 points in just 33 games last season.

Mario Bortoli (Defenseman, 19) - Standing at 6'7" and 220 pounds, Bortoli played for the San Diego Sabres (USPHL) last season, registering 4 assists and 29 penalty minutes in 37 games.

Eison Nee (Forward, 20) - The 5'11", 175-pound forward earned his PTO following the Bobcats' Free Agent Camp. Nee spent last season with the South Shore Kings (USPHL), collecting 18 points in 25 games. Most recently, he skated with the NAHL's Corpus Christi IceRays in a preseason game, where he recorded 1 goal and 1 assist.

All three players will report to Bobcats Training Camp on October 7th and will compete for roster spots. Each remains eligible to return to junior hockey this season.

"We're excited to give these young players the opportunity to showcase their talents at the professional level," said Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "They've all shown great potential, and camp will be a chance for them to prove they can compete at this level."







