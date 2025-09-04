Hat Tricks Acquire Forward Austan Bellefeuille from Indiana

Published on September 4, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward Austan Bellefeuille from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for defenseman Ivan Ponivanov.

Bellefeuille, 27, began his professional career last season with the Blue Ridge Bobcats, producing 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and logging 32 penalty minutes in 33 games. Later in the year, the Framingham, Massachusetts, native was loaned to the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, appearing in three games (one assist) before returning to Blue Ridge. In May, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound righty was selected by the Sentinels in the FPHL Expansion Draft.

"Austan was someone I watched closely all last season," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's a pure playmaker who plays with a passion that Danbury fans will love. I'm expecting a huge season from him."

Before turning pro, Bellefeuille spent five seasons in NCAA Division III hockey, first at Nichols College (2019-22) and later at Curry College (2022-24). Over 88 collegiate games, he totaled 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists). His most productive season came in 2023-24 at Curry, when he notched 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 28 games.

Austan's uncle, Blake Bellefeuille, scored the first goal in Danbury professional hockey history on Oct. 15, 2004, netting a power-play tally just 5:23 into the Trashers' inaugural game.

Ponivanov, 26, was acquired by the Hat Tricks on May 22 from the Pee Dee IceCats for a second-round dispersal draft pick from the Motor City Rockers and a dispersal draft selection from the Dashers Hockey Club.







