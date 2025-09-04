Blue Ridge Bobcats & WCGX the Cat 96.5 Renew Radio Broadcast Partnership for Year Two
Published on September 4, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership with WCGX "The Cat" for the 2025-26 season.
As the team's official radio broadcast partner, The Cat (96.5 FM, 1360 AM) will air all 28 Bobcats away games this season, bringing the action to fans across Southwest Virginia. The station and its sister stations such as Classic Country 98.1 FM WBRF provide extensive coverage throughout the region, keeping fans connected to Bobcats hockey no matter where they are.
"We are happy to have The Cat 96.5 back on board as a partner this season," said Jimmy Milliken, Vice President of the Bobcats. "They reach the target areas we want to connect with, and their commitment to broadcasting our games helps us grow the Bobcats fan base."
In addition to broadcasting games, The Cat 96.5 will have a presence inside Hitachi Energy Arena with arena signage, special game night activations, and more throughout the season.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025
- A New Era of Thunderbirds Hockey - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Defenseman Ryan Gil - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bobcats Sign Trio of Top Juniors to Training Camp PTOs - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Defenseman Dustin Perrillat in Trade with Watertown Wolves - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Blue Ridge Bobcats & WCGX the Cat 96.5 Renew Radio Broadcast Partnership for Year Two - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Prowlers Ink Rookie Forward Gellerman - Port Huron Prowlers
- Hat Tricks Acquire Forward Austan Bellefeuille from Indiana - Danbury Hat Tricks
- River Dragons Trade for Forward Kevin Szabad - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Blue Ridge Bobcats Stories
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Defenseman Ryan Gil
- Bobcats Sign Trio of Top Juniors to Training Camp PTOs
- Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Defenseman Dustin Perrillat in Trade with Watertown Wolves
- Blue Ridge Bobcats & WCGX the Cat 96.5 Renew Radio Broadcast Partnership for Year Two
- Blue Ridge Bobcats/Hitachi Energy Arena and Pepsi Renew Partnership