Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Defenseman Dustin Perrillat in Trade with Watertown Wolves

Published on September 4, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce the acquisition of defenseman Dustin Perrillat from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for forward Denis Zaychik, who was signed by the Bobcats earlier this offseason.

Perrillat, a former Western Hockey League standout, began last season in Watertown before moving to the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), where he finished out the year. In just 12 games with the Wolves, Perrillat posted 4 goals, 5 assists, and 9 points with an impressive +9 rating.

"We had the chance to bring Dustin in through a trade and couldn't pass up the opportunity to add an elite defenseman," said Bobcats Management. "Several of our current players have played with him and had nothing but great things to say about his ability and character."

Perrillat is expected to begin camp/season in another league before joining the Blue Ridge Bobcats for the upcoming season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.