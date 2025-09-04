Prowlers Ink Rookie Forward Gellerman

Published on September 4, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers announced another rookie forward with the signing of Matt Gellerman out of Hamilton College. Gellerman played for Hamilton's NCAA DIII and AAU teams.

After three years with the NCAA team, Gellerman suited up in four games for the AAU squad last season and put up five goals and eight points.

Over 53 career games at the NCAA DIII level, the 25-year-old finished with 14 goals and 24 points. As a sophomore in 2021-22, Gellerman led the Continentals with 11 goals and finished second on the team with 18 points. He played his junior hockey in the NAHL from 2018-20, skating with the Minot Minotauros and Minnesota Magicians, and notched 26 points in 77 games. Gellerman was a captain for South St. Paul High in Minnesota for two years.

"Matt is a high IQ player that comes from a top NCAA school," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's a guy that plays hard and has good instincts. We are excited to have him and can't wait to work with him."

