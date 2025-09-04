Scarecrows Promote Coach to GM/Coach and Hire Assistant GM

Published on September 4, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Today the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have promoted Head Coach Robbie Nichols to General Manager and hired Assistant General Manager Marc Witt ahead of their inaugural season.

Nichols from Hamilton, ONT Canada, was originally drafted in 1984 by the Philadelphia Flyers before signing with the Detroit Red Wings in 1987. Robbie played 12 years between the AHL and IHL before moving into the front office where he would assume coaching duties in the IHL, UHL and ECHL, general manager roles in the ECHL with the Elmira Jackals where he and Topeka owner Don Lewis met and began working together, and eventually as an owner of the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers.

In 2 out of the 3 seasons as the owner of Enforcers Nichols put together a roster that went to the Championship series and the other year the league shutdown due to COVID. During his player career Robbie amassed 176 goals, 192 assists for a total of 368 career points with an astounding 2,145 career penalty minutes. After beginning his coaching career Nichols put together a 332-233-5-55 record. Nichols has also won both a Calder Cup as a player and a Colonial Cup Championship as a Coach. Robbie and his wife Nellie now a sports management company called CAN-USA Sports which also own and operate three collegiate summer league baseball teams in Upstate New York.

Witt, from Erie, PA, began his career in Elmira with the ECHL Jackals 2010-11 where he met Coach Nichols. Marc went on to work with the AHL's Oklahoma City Barons, Binghamton Senators and Binghamton Devils and the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, where he led the franchise in group sales all three seasons selling premium events such as March Madness, NHL All Star Game and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 2018 Marc joined Robbie and his wife Nellie in Elmira as General Manager of CAN-USA Sports. As a partner of CAN-USA Sports Witt has been the General Manager of the Elmira Pioneers, Batavia Muckdogs, and the Niagara Falls Americans.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.