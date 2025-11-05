Topeka Scarecrows Enter Break Looking to Improve

The Topeka Scarecrows came out of the gate strong. 3 wins in their first four games, outscored their opponents 20-13, and looked to set the bar high for their inaugural season. After that impressive start however, Topeka settled in and went 2-2 in their next four. Knowing that the long haul of the season really kicks in once the team retakes the ice November 21st in Baton Rouge and continues through mid-April. As the Scarecrows try to make the playoffs in their first season the teams Head Coach and General Manager, Robbie Nichols, got busy.

Luckily for the Scarecrows they have not only experience behind the bench, but as their front office leader in Nichols. Since the final horn went off on Saturday Nichols has worked the phones and his connections making moves and bringing in and moving out players in order to improve his roster, which will be a continuous process throughout the season.

"I've had the chance to make a few moves and I've made those moves. Brought in Ty Inlow, a Wichita born kid from Kansas, came in Friday and Saturday and brought a spark to us. It was nice to get him. I was able to trade for a player whose been a part of back-to-back championships out of Binghamton, Cameron Clark, just a couple of tweaks to try to make us a little bit better." Robbie Nichols said of his roster movement.

Inlow, a 25-year-old forward from Wichita, KS, joined Topeka last Thursday. After finishing his collegiate career at Neumann College Tyler was in camp with his hometown Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. After being released Inlow ventured to Topeka where he added two assists in his first professional weekend.

Clark, a 26-year-old forward from Daytona Beach, FL joins the Scarecrows having spent part of three seasons in Binghamton with the Black Bears. In 61 games Cameron has put up 50 points including 29 goals and through 2 playoff series, both leading to Championships, Clark contributed four points to the Binghamton roster.

When a coach brings in talent other talent has to move on as Forward Jakub Volf was released earlier this week and Carter Thornton was traded to the Breakers for future considerations. As the schedule continues to play out it is something to keep an eye on how the construction of the Scarecrows roster continues to evolve as the head of their hockey operations has set a mandate of a championship since he arrived here in Topeka.

The Scarecrows return to the ice on November 21st in Baton Rouge against the Zydeco for the first time this season. That game will be available on both Sporfie and Youtube starting at 7:05pm before returning home for a three in three weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center Friday October 28th, Saturday October 29th, and Sunday October 30th.







