Bobcats Stun Prowlers Late, Escape with 4-3 Win

Published on November 7, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of better than 1,500 fans at Hitachi Energy Arena on Hometown Heroes Night, the Blue Ridge Bobcats broke a 3-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Port Huron Prowlers thanks to stalwart netminding from Anthony Shrum and late-game shorthanded heroics from Filip Hlavac.

Port Huron's first ever visit to Hitachi Energy Arena treated the crowd to a thrilling, physical back-and-forth affair. Both teams took the first half of the first period to feel each other out in just the 5th all-time meeting between the franchises. Just under halfway through the opening frame at the 9:45 mark, Alexei Kulikov forced a turnover on the near side half wall and sauced a beautiful tape-to-tape pass to Mike Mercurio, who walked into a slap shot and blasted it past Reid Cooper to put Blue Ridge in front 1-0. Lukas Lacny's first of two on the night tied the game on the power play less than 4 minutes later.

Kyle Heitzner wasted no time with the Bobcats' response, coming right out of a media timeout and snapping a rebound on a shot from Denis Radchenko past Cooper to make it a 2-1 game just 2:19 after Lacny's goal.

Both sides played a tight-checking, physical and ultimately scoreless second period. Just over six minutes into the final frame, Bobby Price sniped home a shot past Shrum out of a wild net-mouth scramble to tie the game at 2. 4:20 later, Heitzner potted his second of the night on a tic-tac-toe power play goal to briefly put the Bobcats ahead 3-2. Lacny almost immediately responded, tying the game again just 34 seconds later.

While killing off a 1:40-long 5-on-3 power play for Port Huron, Anthony Shrum stood on his head to keep the game tied at 3. Hlavac exited the box with his club still shorthanded, outmuscled and outhustled a Prowler for the loose puck at center and powered home his first career game winning goal with 49.4 left in regulation to cap the 4-3 win.

Hlavac earned third star for the GWG, while Heitzner's pair of tallies earned him second star. Shrum's masterful performance in net earned him first star on the night, swatting aside a grand total of 50 of Port Huron's 53 shots on the night.

