Hat Tricks Fall to Wolves in Overtime, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak

Published on November 7, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown, NY - The Hat Tricks started their weekend off with a hard-fought battle against the Watertown Wolves during their third meeting of the season, falling short in a 4-3 overtime loss.

Ian McDonald opened up the scoring for the Wolves off a shot from forward Steven Klinck, tipped in front at 8:13. Danbury responded late in the period when Jake Raleigh caught a breakaway assisted by Austan Bellefeuille, tying it up at 19:44.

The Wolves, determined to get back on top, scored early in the middle frame when Egor Filippov netted one fresh out of the penalty box, unassisted, just over two minutes in.

Watertown's Quinn Chevers received a slashing call at 14:02, sending the Hat Tricks to their seventh power play of the night. Noah Robinson brought the Hat Tricks' right back up with a one-timer on a Danbury power play, for his second of the season at 15:13.

Falling behind after 40 minutes of play, Danbury secured their first lead of the game when Alexander Legkov netted one from the slot on a breakaway past goaltender Matt Lenz off a pass from newcomer Kadyn Fennell just five minutes into the third.

With just over ten minutes to go in regulation, Watertown's Yefim Mishkin buried his first of the season, sliding one in from forward Egor Filippov, tying it up for the third time. Ending regulation with three a piece, Klinck earned the game-winning goal in overtime to snap the Wolves' five-game losing streak.

Netminder Cristian Wong-Ramos made an impressive total of 30 saves during his fourth start of the season. Hat Tricks outshot the Wolves 34-30, yet fell short.

Up next, the Hat Tricks return home for Military Appreciation Night on home ice Saturday, November 8th, for their fourth match against the Wolves this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

