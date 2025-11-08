Black Bears back in the win column

Published on November 7, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Indiana Sentinels 4-1 on Friday night.

Binghamton outshot their opponents 54-14 in the inaugural matchup of the two franchises.

The Black Bears continued their hot streak at home in the early stages of the season. Ivan Bondarenko scored the opening goal late in the period to but the Black Bears up 1-0. It was the only goal in 19 shot period for Binghamton, as they carried a 1-0 advantage into the locker room.

Binghamton was able to find the insurance goal in the second. On their third power play of the night, CJ Stubbs was able to score his third of the season. Binghamton continued to control the pace of play, but unable to crack the dam opening in the goal column. After forty, Binghamton was up 2-0 and outshooting Indiana 35-12.

Indiana made it a one-goal game in the third. Ethan Esposito scored the only Sentinel goal of the night at 8:26 of the frame. However, Emerson Emery answered right back, tallying his second of the season, reclaiming a two-goal lead for the Black Bears. The Sentinels pulled the goalie with 90 seconds remaining and on a 5-on-3, were unable to cash-in. Mac Jansen scored in the empty net, giving the Black Bears a 4-1 win on home ice.

