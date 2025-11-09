Binghamton Bests Sentinels on Military Appreciation Night

Published on November 8, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears and Sentinels faced off for the second time in as many days inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Binghamton entered the game looking to complete the weekend sweep against their inter-division rivals.

Zachary Desmaris redirected a shot from the blue line to score his first goal as a Black Bear, giving the home team a 1-0 lead. The next tally came from C.J. Stubbs, who collected a pass in his skates and buried it to make it 2-0 Binghamton. That score held as the teams headed to the first intermission.

The second period saw each side strike once. Bohdan Zinchenko cut through the Binghamton defense on a delayed penalty and halved the deficit. The Black Bears quickly responded when Austin D'Orazio scored his first goal with the team, restoring the two-goal cushion.

In the third period, the Black Bears found their scoring touch, netting three goals. Gavin Yates opened the frame by banging home a rebound. Mac Jansen followed by finishing off a smooth pass from Ivan Bondarenko. Yates then capped the night with his second goal, picking the top corner on the power play. Binghamton cruised the rest of the way, closing out a convincing 6-1 victory.

Goaltender Connor McAnanama was stellar between the pipes, stopping 18 of the 19 shots he faced. His counterpart, John Werber, also performed admirably, turning aside 40 of 46.The Black Bears return to action next Friday when they welcome the Athens Rock Lobsters for the first time.

