Binghamton Sweeps the Weekend

Published on October 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 5-2 on Saturday night to sweep the weekend series. Binghamton finishes the weekend on top of the league standings with a record of 6-0-0 and 17 points.

Watertown was able to score first in the second game of the series this weekend. Yefim Mishkin deflected a shot past Dominik Tmej to give the Wolves a early 1-0 lead. Gavin Yates stepped up in a huge way tonight as he scored the tying goal on the power play and then the go-ahead marker at 17:12. Binghamton led 2-1 after 20 minutes thanks to a pair of Yates goals.

Binghamton had a few power play chances to extend their lead in the second, but it was the Wolves who cashed-in. Dylan Gutierrrez came out of the box right into a breakaway and tied game at 2-2. Tmej settled in after allowing the Watertown goal, stopping multiple breakaway chances that kept the game even. We were tied at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Watertown carried 41 seconds of 5-on-3 into the third period, but the Black Bears PK unit stood tall. On the power play once again, CJ Stubbs was able to hammer home the game-winning-goal 2:53 into the frame. From that point forward, Binghamton did not look back. Austin Thompson was able to snag his 100th professional goal and Mac Jansen iced the game away on another power play. Binghamton wins 5-2 and sweeps the weekend series improving to 6-0-0 on the year.

