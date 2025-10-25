Wolves and Black Bears Square off Again

Published on October 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







For the second time in two weeks, the Wolves and Black Bears squared off in a home and home series, with the first game of the weekend taking place in the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Black Bears have taken both of the previous games, squeaking out a shootout win on opening night, 5-4, then picking up a 7-3 win the following night.The Black Bears dominated the first twenty minutes of play, taking a 5-1 lead at the end of the frame.

First to strike was Scott Ramaekers at the 1:00 minute mark assisted by Zachary Desmaires, and CJ Stubs.

Just a minute and ten seconds later, Auistin d'Orazio scored at 2:10 to extend the lead., assisted by Desmaires and Cameron Clark.

Ivan Bonderenko would add his name to the score sheet at the 9:51 mark, assisted by Stubbs and Mac Jansen, extending the lead to 3-0.

Gavin Yates had a shot pop into the air that dropped behind the Wolves starting keeper Breandan Colgan, making it 4-0 at the 12:50 mark, ending Colgans evening early.

The Wolves found some life at the 15:22 point when newly added Boston Bird slapped a shot past Connor McAnanama, cutting the Bears lead to 4-1, wuthAndrew Uturo getting the helper.

The joy didn't last long for the Wolves as Emery Emerson redirected a shot through the five hole of new keeper Matt Lenz, and put the lead back to 4 at the 15:51 mark.

Just:14 into the second period, Watertown would get back on the board when Egor Fillipov lit the lamp making it 5-2 with assists going to Darion Benchich and Ryan Gil.

At the 8:11 mark the Wolves pulled within 2 when Steven Klinck sniped a shot from just inside the blue line assisted by Boston Bird.

Darion Benchich added to Watertown's total making 5-4 slapping home a rebound, assisted by Yefim Mishkin.

The game would head to the final period with the score 5-4 in favor of the Black Bears, with the Black Bears outshooting Watertown through the first 40 minutes.

The final period would be a scoreless battle with both goalkeepers making some outstanding saves along the way. Shots on goal would be in favor of the Black Bears 31-20 in the contest.

Next weekend the Wolves head to Danbury for the weekend, while the Black Bears head out on the road to Port Huron for two games. The Wolves are back home on Nov. 7th to host Danbury.







