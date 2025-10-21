"Rivalry Reignited" Wolves Face off against the Black Bears this Friday, October 24 in Watertown

Published on October 21, 2025

For the second time in a two week span, the Wolves will face the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears, in a home and home series.

The Wolves will host the Black Bears on Friday night before heading to Binghamton for a Saturday evening matchup.

The Black Bears won both of the previous games, with the Wolves dropping a heartbreaker in a shootout 5-4 on opening night in Binghamton, before falling at home 7-3 the following night.

Binghamton comes into the game undefeated on the season with four wins, while the Wolves enter with a 1-3-1 record, after splitting last weekend in Port Huron.

Brad Reitter, 3 goals, 2 assists for 5 points, and Steven Klinck with 3 goals and 1 assist for 4 points, have been the early leaders for the Wolves, with Darion Benchich and Ryan Gil each contributing 4 points.

Breandan Colgan has gotten most of the work between the pipes for Watertown, with a 2.61 goals against average and a .937 save percentage.

A bright spot in the early season for Watertown has been the power play unit, which sits atop the Empire Division at 24 percent with a penalty kill that is ranked second in the Empire at 86 percent.

The doors open at 6:00pm with the puck drop slated for 7:30

