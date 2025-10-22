D-Man Lathlin Joins Black Bears

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of defenseman, Cheechoo Lathlin ahead of this weekend's series against the Watertown Wolves.

Lathlin is a 21-year-old native of Opaskwayak, Manitoba. He has spent the last two seasons playing in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) with the Northern Manitoba Blizzard. In those two seasons, Lathlin appeared in 57 regular season games and 28 playoff games. He recorded 10 goals and 32 assists with the Blizzard in those two campaigns and added an even six goals and six assists in their postseason runs.

Cheechoo is 6'0" and weighs 190 pounds and adds another right-handed shot to the Black Bears blue line.

