Hat Tricks Secure First Home Win in 7-1 Win Over Watertown

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury - The Hat Tricks' power play remained unstoppable, securing their first win on home ice against the Watertown Wolves in a Halloween faceoff. Danbury was determined to keep its win streak up after a victorious two-game sweep against the Indiana Sentinels last weekend.

Down 1-0 at the first intermission, Danbury refused to quit. Drew Welsch opened up the scoring in the second period with a backdoor shot from Alexander Legkov at 11:36 to tie things up. The Hat Tricks didn't stop there when Dimitri Christou netted his first of the season and first of his professional career, assisted by Josh Labelle and Captain Jonny Ruiz. Only one minute later did the Captain get one of his own with a slapshot from the center slot to put Danbury up 3-1 with 7 minutes to go in the second period.

Hat Trick's power play proved itself yet again when Alexander Legkov gained his second assist of the night with a pass to forward Austan Bellefeuille, giving him his fourth of the year. Goalie Sebastian Resar, in his second start as a Hat Trick, stopped 12 second-frame shots by the Wolves to close out the period.

Danbury showed no signs of stopping in the third when Bellefeuille netted his second of the night off a pass from Alexander Legkov at 18 minutes. Less than a minute later, Jake Raleigh slid one home, giving him his first in the black and orange. An even-strength goal by Alexander Legkov just over 60 seconds later made this game 7-1 in an outstanding feat against Watertown.

The win gave the Hat Tricks their third in a row and now hold a 3-4-0 record. They look to secure their fourth win and second at home tomorrow against the Watertown Wolves on Blue Collar Night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.