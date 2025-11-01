FPHL Ice Chips

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Hole Too Deep for Prowlers to Dig Out Of

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers couldn't climb a five-goal mountain in the third period as their comeback came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears. Austin Thompson led the way with a hat trick for Binghamton.

"We didn't move our feet for 40 minutes, pathetic effort," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I think the guys played well in the last 20 but when the execution is that poor, you're not going to win against any team."

It was only 1-0 after the opening period as Thompson picked up his first of the game after a steal deep in the Prowlers' end.

Things fell apart for Port Huron in the second. Three minutes into the frame, Ivan Bondarenko found Mac Jansen for a back-side one timer to make it 2-0. 52 seconds later, another turnover led to Thompson's second of the night. Just over a minute later, Scott Ramaekers clapped home Binghamton's fourth.

Thompson finished the hat trick on a power play later in the period.

In the third, Port Huron got a pair of power play goals from Matt Graham sandwiching Tim Organ's first pro goal but it wasn't enough to make the comeback.

"It felt great to get that first one," Organ said. "I've been hunting for it for a long time, last year after college and then now. It felt good to get out of the way, but we come here to win hockey games as a team. It was part of the claw back but not enough tonight."

Reggie Millette finished with three assists for Port Huron to get to a team-high eight this season. Bailey Huber made 22 saves in the loss.

Bondarenko finished with three helpers and Ramaekers added an assist to his goal. Dominik Tmej stopped 32 shots to move to 2-0 this season.

The teams rematch on Saturday, November 1 at 6:05 P.M. in Port Huron. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

Binghamton Caps Off Perfect October

by Brooks Hill

Port Huron, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-3 on Friday night. Austin Thompson recorded the second hat trick of the season for Binghamton and Ivan Bonderanko recorded three assists, leading the way. Binghamton scored four goals in the middle period, which proved to be enough.

In a rematch from the division finals last season, the Black Bears and Prowlers got after it early. Austin Thompson was able to score the opening goal halfway through the period. It ended up being the only goal of the frame, but Binghamton led 1-0 after one.

The second period is where the Black Bears were able to put their foot down, scoring four goals. Mac Jansen scored the second of the game for the Black Bears on the power play. That would be followed up by an unassisted goal from Thompson for the third of the game and second for him. Jansen and Thompson scored 52 seconds apart, but Scott Ramaekers would get next one Binghamton. Thompson tallied the hat trick on the power play at 9:41 to close down the period, the Black Bears were clicking in the second.

Those four goals proved to be enough, because Port Huron did not go quietly into the Halloween night. A pair of 5-on-3 goals from Matt Graham and one from Tim Organ made it close with five minutes left, but the Prowlers could not find the fourth as their parade to the penalty box continued. Binghamton was able to hang on and win the first of the weekend 5-3.

The Black Bears improve to 7-0-0, the best start in franchise history.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at PEE DEE ICECATS

Pickford, Jesseau and Rivers Lead Ice Cats to Victory

by Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - Austin Pickford, Dustin Jesseau and Eli Rivers recorded four-point nights as the Pee Dee Ice Cats beat the Blue Ridge Bobcats 8-2 on Friday night at Florence Center.

Pee Dee scored three times in the first and added three more in the second to build a 6-2 lead after 40 minutes including a rare three-on-five shorthanded marker from Patriks Marcinkevics, one of his two goals in the game.

In total, the Ice Cats scored two shorthanded goals, two power play goals, and a four-on-four goal in addition to three at even strength.

Ricardo Gonzalez made 17 saves to record his third victory of the season as Pee Dee improved to 4-2-1-0 on the season.

The same two teams meet tomorrow night in the rematch at 7:15 pm ET, with the Power Properties Pregame Show starting at 7 pm online and on the Ice Cats Radio Network. .

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

THE HAT TRICKS SECURE FIRST HOME WIN IN 7-1 WIN OVER WATERTOWN

by Meghan Baker

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks' power play remained unstoppable, securing their first win on home ice against the Watertown Wolves in a Halloween faceoff. Danbury was determined to keep its win streak up after a victorious two-game sweep against the Indiana Sentinels last weekend.

Down 1-0 at the first intermission, Danbury refused to quit. Drew Welsch opened up the scoring in the second period with a backdoor shot from Alexander Legkov at 11:36 to tie things up. The Hat Tricks didn't stop there when Dimitri Christou netted his first of the season and first of his professional career, assisted by Josh Labelle and Captain Jonny Ruiz. Only one minute later did the Captain get one of his own with a slapshot from the center slot to put Danbury up 3-1 with 7 minutes to go in the second period.

Hat Trick's power play proved itself yet again when Alexander Legkov gained his second assist of the night with a pass to forward Austan Bellefeuille, giving him his fourth of the year. Goalie Sebastian Resar, in his second start as a Hat Trick, stopped 12 second-frame shots by the Wolves to close out the period.

Danbury showed no signs of stopping in the third when Bellefeuille netted his second of the night off a pass from Alexander Legkov at 18 minutes. Less than a minute later, Jake Raleigh slid one home, giving him his first in the black and orange. An even-strength goal by Alexander Legkov just over 60 seconds later made this game 7-1 in an outstanding feat against Watertown.

The win gave the Hat Tricks their third in a row and now hold a 3-4-0 record. They look to secure their fourth win and second at home tomorrow against the Watertown Wolves on Blue Collar Night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

McPhail Terrifies Thunderbirds with Shutout Performance

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 4-0 on Halloween night at Akins Ford Arena.

A pair of goals a less than a minute apart started the night off right for Athens, as veterans Carter Shinkaruk and Garrett Milan scored off of tremendous passes to create a 2-0 advantage. The Crustacean captain converted on a centering feed from Luke Croucher, while Milan tapped a cross-ice pass from Eric Neiley into the back of the net.

With less than a minute remaining in the first, recent returners Daniil Glukharyov and Kayson Gallant combined with the latter finishing off a move to take a 3-0 advantage down the tunnel.

More than 20 minutes of play occurred before Crustacean Nation's next opportunity to cheer, as Glukharyov deke to the net fell on the stick of Gleb Bandurkin; the second-year FPHL player netted his third of the year.

Carter McPhail was flawless on the night, winning his third game in three appearances and recording his second shutout on the year. With his performance, the rookie netminder was named first star on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (5-0-0, 15 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. for the series finale against the Thunderbirds.

Thunderbirds Shut Out by Rock Lobsters

by Kendall Grayson

Athens, GA - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a 4-0 decision Friday night at Akins Ford Arena to the Athens Rock Lobsters. The Thunderbirds fell to 1-4-0 in the loss. Twin City returns to action Saturday night in another road matchup against Athens. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm ET.

The Rock Lobsters scored three times during Friday's opening period to take a 3-0 lead in the contest. The opening goal of the game was netted by Carter Shinkaruk at 7:32 of the 1st period to give Athens a 1-0 lead. Luke Croucher and Daniil Glukharev notched an assist on the scoring play. Garrett Milan scored less than a minute later to boost the Rock Lobsters' advantage to two goals. Eric Neiley and Joe Mack each collected an assist on the goal. The final goal of Friday's 1st period was netted by Kayson Gallant with under a minute to play. Daniil Glukharev and Luke Croucher assisted on the scoring play. The Rock Lobsters outshot the Thunderbirds 11-6 during the 1st period, and carried a 3-0 lead into the 2nd period.

The lone goal of Friday's middle period was netted with less than a minute to play by Gleb Bandurkin. Bandurkin's goal was assisted by Daniil Glukharev and Jordan Rosenbaum. Twin City outshot Athens by a 10-9 margin during Friday's 2nd period, but trailed by four goals entering the final period.

Each team failed to score a goal in Saturday's final period, and Twin City dropped the game by a final score of 4-0. The Thunderbirds outshot the Rock Lobsters 13-6 in the 3rd period, and 29-26 overall in the matchup.

Boris Babik made 22 saves on 26 shots and recorded the loss in goal for the Thunderbirds. Carter McPhail posted a shutout in net for Athens in a 29-save-on-29-shot effort.

The Thunderbirds will host the Columbus River Dragons for College Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday, November 7th at 7:35pm ET. College students may purchase tickets for only $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/3jy42jky.

Twin City's next Saturday night home game is Veterans Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Discounted tickets for Veterans are available to purchase for $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/2z7mwmw2.

MONROE MOCCASINS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Moccasins Survive and Spoil Breakers' Home Opener

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - After a long and productive offseason, it was time to give Breaker Bay the proper christening it deserved. To say the game was entertaining would be an understatement. In a barn burner, Monroe was able to stave off a late Breakers comeback to hold on and win 7-6 on Halloween opening night in Biloxi.

Period 1 began fast and furious. Both teams were flying from end to end generating opportunities against 2 exceptional goaltenders with volumes of experience. For the Breakers, former OHLer Josh Rosenzweig returned to the pipes after claiming the first win in franchise history a couple weeks ago. For Monroe, it was Henry Graham, a former National Champion at UMass making his professional debut. The Breakers went to the man advantage first, a place they have been so successful in the early part of the season. After an empty trip, Monroe went up a man. On the powerplay, a familiar face and former Mississippi Sea Wolf Yianni Liarakos opened the scoring from his former and current teammate Sam Turner and Frank Schumacher. But the Breakers were not going to bow out in front of a loud opening night crowd... Just over 4 minutes later, fan favorite Yaro Yevdokimov potted the first home goal in franchise history to tie it at 1. With the momentum, about 2 and a half minutes later Khaden Henry buried a snapshot from Yevdokimov and Piekarczyk to put the Breakers in front. The score would hold at 2-1 Biloxi through the opening 20, with Monroe leading in shots 12-6.

The Breakers carried their momentum over from period 1 to open the second with a quick Cole Crowder goal to extend the lead to 2. With the building rocking, Monroe needed an answer. They found it with Carlos Fornaris stealing one back to pull the Mocs to within 1. Little did the home team know this would open up a 4 goal second period burst for the Mocs. Exactly 9 minutes later, Yianni Liarakos notched the equalizer, his second of the night on the powerplay. Some bad late penalties really shifted the scales to the visitors. At 19:28, Monroe secured a late mark on the powerplay, courtesy of their captain Frank Schumacher. The Breakers 2 goal cushion all of a sudden was a 1 goal deficit. But to make matters worse, off the ensuing faceoff a perfect zone entry by the Moccasins paved the way for Andrew Bellant to bang home a one-timer and make it 5-3. Monroe outshot the Breakers 22-7 in the third period alone, and were rewarded with 4 unanswered tallies.

Trailing by 2, there was still plenty of time for a run of their own. But the Moccasins would postpone the surge with 2 more goals to bring the total to 6 unanswered. At 2:39, Yianni Liarakos completed his hat trick with another bullet. But one of the most glaring errors the Breakers made tonight was the shorthanded tally to Ben Stefanini at the midway point of the chapter to make it 7-3. It proved to be glaring because moments later the Breakers rattled off 3 straight powerplay goals in less than 5 minutes. At 10:23 it was Cole Crowder's second of the night. And then at 14:38 it was Lucas Piekarczyk with a gritty goal to close the gap to 2. Cole Crowder's hat-trick goal just 37 seconds later had the building on fire in a barnburner with just inside 5 minutes remaining. Unfortunately for the home fans, the well would dry up. Another late penalty took the wind out of their sails as Monroe controlled the puck the rest of the way and staved off a late Breakers comeback to win it 7-6.

The two teams will battle again tomorrow night in game 3/12 of a developing rivalry inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum at 7:00 CST.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Outshot but Overpowered by River Dragons, 7-1

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco ran into a red-hot Columbus goaltender and even hotter Ryan Hunter on Halloween night, falling 7-1 at the Raising Cane's River Center despite a strong first period and a heavy 34-shot effort.

Fast Start, Fading Momentum The Zydeco opened the scoring midway through the first period when Scott Shorrock converted on the power play, assisted by Tyler Larwood and Nick Ketola. The goal gave Baton Rouge early life and momentum, but Columbus quickly countered with three straight goals to close the frame.

Columbus Takes Control The River Dragons extended their lead with one goal in the second and three more in the third, fueled by multi-goal performances from Ryan Hunter who had 4 on the night and Tyler Barrow. Baton Rouge continued to generate offensive chances throughout the night, outshooting Columbus 34-26, but goaltender Tyler Roy turned aside 33 shots to secure the win for the visitors.

Special Teams and Goaltending Notes The Zydeco went 1-for-7 on the power play, highlighted by Shorrock's first-period marker, while the penalty kill remained perfect at 3-for-3. Bailey Stephens and Juho Nupponen split time in net, combining for 19 saves on 26 shots.

Final Stats

Final: Columbus 7 - Baton Rouge 1

Shots on Goal: BRZ 34 - CRD 26

Power Play: BRZ 1-for-7 | CRD 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: BRZ 3-for-3

Next Up Baton Rouge continues its homestand next weekend with a rematch against Columbus on Saturday night at the Raising Cane's River Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with live coverage available on Zydeco TV on Sporfie and YouTube.

INDIANA SENTINELS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Coash Goes Natural, Hat Trick Leads Scarecrows to Victory 4-2

by Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - Topeka and Indiana met up for the third of fourteen season meetings just days after Indiana named their new coach, Everett Thompson, and revamped their roster in a total overhaul.

The Scarecrows came out with a similar toughness to what they brought into opening weekend as they battled against the new Indiana lineup. Marian Pazitka took a double minor for high sticking giving Topeka the first opportunity on special teams and after a lot of zone work Scott Coash forced himself netfront and after being taken down from a seated position fired a rocket past Chris Curr for the 1-0 lead at 7:47 of the period. 1:16 later on a two on one Tyler Inlow, in his first professional game, shot one off the Curr's pad that bounced right to Coash for his second of the game to put Topeka up 2-0.

Coash wasted little time in the second period as just 1:38 in he found the back of the net for the first ever hat trick, which also was a natural hat trick, to give the Scarecrows the 3-0 advantage. The perfect night for Daniil Bryzgalov came to an end 8:01 into the second frame as Bohdan Zinchenko was left alone in front of the net and backhanded one past Bryzgalov to close the gap to 3-1. 6:59 later Jacob Gagnon was able to score on the power play on a ripper from the point to give Topeka their three goal lead back, 4-1. On a late power play the Sentinels narrowed the gap once again as Zinchenko crashed the net and found a way to beat Bryzgalov to narrow the gap to 4-2, but neither side could find the net again as the game ended.

Brygalov stopped 25 of 27 for the win, his first of the season.

Tomorrow night is Military Appreciation Night and the Scarecrows will host the Sentinels again at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Cable Dahmer Box Office!







