Thunderbirds Seek First Road Win Against Rock Lobsters

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), seek the organization's first road win of the season tonight at Akins Ford Arena against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Twin City has dropped each of its first two road games of the season, including last night's 4-0 shutout loss to Athens. Puck drop for tonight's rematch between the Thunderbirds and the Rock Lobsters is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

Twin City (1-4-0) has dropped three consecutive games following last night's result against Athens. The 4-0 shutout loss in last night's matchup was the first time the Thunderbirds had been shut out by a Continental Division opponent since the team suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the Rock Lobsters on Saturday, November 9th, 2024. Scoring leaders for Twin City through the opening five games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (6), Zach White (3), and Jan Salak (2).

Athens (5-0-0) netted three 1st period goals en route to a four-goal home win over Twin City in last night's battle. The Rock Lobsters improved to 2-0-0 in head-to-head games played against the Thunderbirds this season in the win. Athens enters tonight's game as the only team in the FPHL's Continental Division without a loss. The Rock Lobsters' +24 goal differential is the best among any team in the league this season. Scoring leaders for Athens entering tonight's battle against Twin City include Filip Virgili (6), Garrett Milan (5), Luke Croucher (4), and Eric Neiley (4).

The Thunderbirds will host the Columbus River Dragons for College Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday, November 7th at 7:35pm ET. College students may purchase tickets for only $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/3jy42jky.

Twin City's next Saturday night home game is Veterans Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Discounted tickets for Veterans are available to purchase for $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/2z7mwmw2.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and Sporfie. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

#FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.