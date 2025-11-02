Two Goals in 56 Seconds Pushes Columbus to Victory

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Columbus River Dragons took down the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-3 on Saturday night at the River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Trevor Babin was in net for the River Dragons, while Edward Coffey started the contest for the Zydeco.

Just 1:16 into the game, the Zydeco scored first as forward Ross Bartlett put home a net-front feed.

At 7:16, while on the man advantage, the River Dragons wasted no time tying the score. Kyle Moore found the back of the net following a try at the goal line. Tyler Barrow and Josh Colten assisted on the power-play tally.

At 15:53, Scott Shorrock scored his second goal in two games, bringing the Zydeco back ahead of the River Dragons.

With time dwindling in the frame, Columbus evened the contest once more as Ryan Galvin secured his sixth point in six games to begin the season. Alex Storjohann and Ryan Hunter received the helpers on Galvin's late goal.

In the second period, at 7:20, Baton Rouge's Hunter Hall put his club ahead once more.

Come the final frame, with the team down one, the River Dragons put forth yet another gutsy 20-minute effort.

Benjamin Pizzimenti tied the game with his first FPHL goal at 4:35 of the third, with Nathan Balkwill and Kevin Szabad earning the helpers.

Fifty-six seconds later, Ryan Hunter scored his fifth goal in two games to begin his season, rifling a wrist shot past Edward Coffey. The assists went to Alex Storjohann and Josh Colten.

"It's great being back as a River Dragon," Ryan Hunter said. "It's also nice playing with Alex Storjohann and Ryan Galvin, they were a big part of my success and the team's success."

Trevor Babin earned the victory for the River Dragons, making 27 saves on 30 shots, while Edward Coffey took the loss for Baton Rouge, denying 26 of 30.

"This was definitely a gutsy win for the group," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "I thought we played well for 30 minutes and got the job done in the third. I was also happy to see Trevor Babin settle down and help lead the team down the stretch."

The River Dragons will be back in action next Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds when the club battles the Twin City Thunderbirds at 7:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:05 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and Sporfie.







