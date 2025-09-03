Thunderbirds Acquire Kyle Russell, Jagger Benson from Rock Lobsters

Published on September 3, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Kyle Russell and forward/defenseman Jagger Benson from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for forward Dawson Baker.

Kyle Russell, 23, Defenseman, of Dallas, Texas, skated in thirty-five games last season for Athens. He scored one goal and recorded ten assists for a total of eleven points. Russell also played three games during the 2024-2025 regular season for the Biloxi Breakers (formerly Mississippi Sea Wolves). He netted one goal and notched one assist in his three appearances. Russell served as the Captain of the Vernal Oilers (USPHL Premier, Vernal, Utah) before making his professional hockey debut during the 2022-2023 season with Biloxi. He has skated in one hundred and eleven games during his FPHL career. Russell has netted fourteen goals and recorded thirty-six assists for fifty total points. He previously played for the Odessa Jackalopes (NAHL, Odessa, Texas), Mid Cities Jr. Stars (NA3HL, Euless, Texas), and Dallas Stars 18U (AAA, Irving, Texas) prior to his professional hockey career. Russell is 5'11", 170 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Jagger Benson, 24, Forward/Defenseman, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Rock Lobsters on June 13th, 2025, following a four-year collegiate career at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA DIII, Plattsburgh, New York). He appeared in fifty-nine games for the Cardinals from 2021-2025. Benson netted three goals and notched eleven assists for a total of fourteen points during his collegiate career. Before his time with SUNY-Plattsburgh, Benson skated for the Worcester Jr. Railers (EHL, Worcester, Massachusetts), Tilton School (HS/Prep, Tilton, New Hampshire), and Malden Catholic High School (HS/Prep, Malden, Massachusetts). He is 6'3", 185 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Dawson Baker, 25, Forward, of Cobourg, Ontario, skated in one hundred and forty-five games during his career with the Thunderbirds, the ninth-most of any player in franchise history. He scored seventy-eight goals and notched ninety-nine assists for one hundred and seventy-seven total points. Baker's goals scored, assists, and total points rank sixth all-time in Thunderbirds history. His two hundred and fifty-five career penalty minutes are the fourth-most in team history. He made his Thunderbirds debut during the 2021-2022 season after skating for the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL, Pensacola, Florida) and Northumberland Stars (GMHL, Durham, Ontario). Baker appeared in twenty-one games last season with the Thunderbirds. He scored nine goals and recorded nine assists for eighteen total points. Before beginning his professional career, Baker skated for the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL, Kingston, Ontario) and Sudbury Wolves (OHL, Sudbury, Ontario). He is 6'0", 200 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at www.CarolinaThunderbirds.com. Season tickets are available now, and may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com. #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.