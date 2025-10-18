Thunderbirds Drop Home Opener to IceCats

Published on October 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped Friday night's home opener at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena to the Pee Dee Ice Cats by a final score of 6-4. Goal scorers for the Thunderbirds in the game included Gus Ford (2), Zach White, and Jan Salak. Twin City returns to action Saturday night in another home contest against Pee Dee. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Zach White opened the scoring for Twin City at 5:45 of Friday's opening period. The goal was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Steven Ford. Gus Ford netted his first of two goals during the game minutes later to increase the Thunderbirds' lead to two. Zach White and Roman Kraemer each recorded an assist on the play. The final goal of Friday's opening period was netted by Pee Dee's Patriks Marcinkevics. The goal was assisted by Timur Rasulov. The Thunderbirds outshot the IceCats by a 25-10 margin during the 1st period, and carried a 2-1 advantage into the 2nd period.

Pee Dee scored four times during Friday's 2nd period, and outshot Twin City 13-9. The first goal of the 2nd period was scored by Eli Rivers. The scoring play was assisted by Chance Adrian and Trevor Lord, and it brought the score to a 2-2 tie. Chance Adrian scored on the power play at 7:09 of the 2nd period to give Pee Dee the lead. The goal was assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Dominiks Marcinkevics. Dominiks Marcinkevics scored at 8:06 of the period to put Pee Dee in front by two goals. The goal was assisted by Houston Wilson and Nicholas Magill-Diaz. Jan Salak ended the IceCats' run of four consecutive goals with his first goal of the year at 10:13 of the 2nd period. Jacob Schnapp and Don Carter Jr. each collected an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Friday's high-scoring 2nd period was netted by Dominiks Marcinkevics with 6:27 left to play. Houston Wilson and Timur Rasulov each recorded an assist on the goal. The Thunderbirds trailed by two goals entering Friday's final period.

The two teams combined for two goals in the 3rd period following a five-goal second period. Pee Dee's final goal of the game was scored at 11:11 of the 3rd period by Dominiks Marcinkevics. Patricks Marcinkevics and Konstantin Chernyuk assisted on the goal. The final goal of Friday's game was scored by Gus Ford with under two minutes to play. The goal was Ford's second of the game, and was assisted by Dionne Demke and Zach White. The Thunderbirds were outshot 15-7 in the 3rd period, but outshot the IceCats by an overall margin of 41-38. Twin City dropped the contest by a final score of 6-4 and fell to 0-1-0 on the season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.