Thunderbirds Acquire Jacob Crespo from Hat Tricks

October 10, 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Jacob Crespo from the Danbury Hat Tricks in exchange for financial considerations.

Jacob Crespo, 25, Defenseman, of Red Bank, New Jersey, joins the Thunderbirds following a four-year collegiate career at Curry College (NCAA DIII, Milton, Massachusetts). Crespo appeared in fifty-six games for the Colonels from 2021-2025. He scored three goals and notched nine assists for twelve total points during his collegiate career. Before his collegiate career, Crespo skated for the Maine Nordiques (NAHL, Lewiston, Maine), New Jersey 87's (EHL, Middletown, New Jersey), and Walpole Express (EHL, Walpole, Massachusetts). He is 5'8", 165 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

Single-game tickets for all twenty-eight of the Thunderbirds' regular-season home games are now available for purchase. They can be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The 2025-2026 regular season will be the ninth in the Thunderbirds' franchise history.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office is currently offering a special ticket package to attend both the Carolina Classic Fair and the Thunderbirds' Home Opener against the Pee Dee IceCats. The ticket deal is available for $23, and includes a single-day ticket to attend the fair, and a single-game ticket to attend the opening game of the Thunderbirds' season. For more information, or to take advantage of this great bundle, visit: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Fairhockey.

The Twin City Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35 pm. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com. #FlockTogether







