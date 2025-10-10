Thunderbirds Acquire Sergei Shcherbakov from Black Bears

Published on October 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Sergei Shcherbakov from the Binghamton Black Bears in exchange for financial considerations.

Sergei Shcherbakov, 21, Defenseman, of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Black Bears on August 26th, 2025, after skating in forty-two games last season with the New Jersey 87's (EHL, Middletown, New Jersey). He netted six goals and recorded twenty-six assists for thirty-two total points. Shcherbakov's twenty-six assists, and thirty-two points were the most among defensemen for the 87's during the 2024-2025 season. He appeared in eleven games during the 2022-2023 season with the Bradford Rattlers (GMHL, Bradford, Ontario). Shcherbakov scored one goal and recorded five assists for six points for the Rattlers. Prior to his time in North America, he skated for the Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk U18, U17, and U16 programs in Nizhnekamsk, Russia. Shcherbakov scored five goals and notched twelve assists for seventeen total points during his final season with the organization. He is 6'4", 185 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

Single-game tickets for all twenty-eight of the Thunderbirds' regular-season home games are now available for purchase. They can be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The 2025-2026 regular season will be the ninth in the Thunderbirds' franchise history.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office is currently offering a special ticket package to attend both the Carolina Classic Fair and the Thunderbirds' Home Opener against the Pee Dee IceCats. The ticket deal is available for $23, and includes a single-day ticket to attend the fair, and a single-game ticket to attend the opening game of the Thunderbirds' season. For more information, or to take advantage of this great bundle, visit: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Fairhockey.

The Twin City Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35 pm. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com. #FlockTogether







