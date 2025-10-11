Black Bears Edge Out the Wolves in SO

Published on October 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears and Watertown Wolves clashed at the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena to open the 2025-26 season. The Black Bears needed to go the distance in this one as they were able to edge out the Wolves in the shoutout.

The first period seemed to be a feeling out process as both teams could only find the back of the net once. Steven Klinick opened the season on the breakaway as he was able to beat McAnanama. Tyson Kirkby would respond by cleaning up the rebound in front to send the game tied going to the locker room.

The Black Bears would put up a huge second period as they scored three times in the frame. Austin Thompson would get the first one as he was able to score a five-hole goal, giving Binghamton their first lead of the season. Only nine seconds later Watertown would tie the game as Brad Reiter converted on a Black Bear turnover. The next two goals would come from Tyson Kirkby as he completed the hat trick and sent Binghamton to the final frame up 4-2.

Watertown would turn the tides in period three as they were able to get themselves back into the game. The first would come from Steven Klinick who made it a one goal game on his second of the night. Then former Black Bear captain Jake Schultz tied in on the power-play and sent the game to overtime. No one could find the winner so a shootout is what was required in this one. Only Mac Jansen would score, and Connor McAnanama turned away all three Watertown attempts giving the Black Bears a 5-4 win.

The Black Bears start the season 1-0-0 and send the fans home happy on banner raising night. Connor McAnanama finished with 16 saves on 20 shots while the Watertown netminder Brendan Colgan stopped 49 of the 53 shots he saw.

by Cole Parenti







