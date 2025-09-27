Ramaekers Re-Signs with the Black Bears

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Beas are proud to announce the re-signing of Scott Ramaekers for the 2025--26 season. Ramaekers will now enter his second full-season with Binghamton.

Ramaekers joined the Black Bears at the end of the 2023-24 campaign as a rookie-collegiate signee out of SUNY Brockport. After only appearing in 8 games that year, Scott played in 48 games last season. In that span, he registered 17 goals and 23 assists, including three game-winning goals.

In the playoffs, Ramaekers appeared in all eight postseason games. One of his two assists in that span came on the championship-clinching goal by Zac Sirota. Scott becomes the 16th player to re-sign in Binghamton for the 2025-26 season.

In the playoffs, Ramaekers appeared in all eight postseason games. One of his two assists in that span came on the championship-clinching goal by Zac Sirota. Scott becomes the 16th player to re-sign in Binghamton for the 2025-26 season.







