Thunderbirds Sign Forward Zach White

Published on September 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed forward Zach White ahead of the 2025-2026 regular season.

Zach White, 29, Forward, of Milford, Connecticut, played in thirty-three regular-season games and eight playoff games for the Thunderbirds last season. He was among the team's leading scorers with twenty-five goals and twenty-six assists for fifty-one total points during the regular season. White also previously skated in twenty games for the organization during the 2020-2021 regular season. In addition to his time with the Thunderbirds, he also appeared in six games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL, Greenville, South Carolina) and two games with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL, Fort Wayne, Indiana) last season. White has skated in more than three hundred games during his professional hockey career. He has also previously played for the Worcester Railers (ECHL, Worcester, Massachusetts), Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL, Coralville, Iowa), Vermillion County Bobcats (defunct) (SPHL, Danville, Illinois), and the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL, Fayetteville, North Carolina). White spent the 2019-2020 season in Europe, skating for the Cholet Dogs (FFHG, Cholet, France). Prior to beginning his professional hockey career, he played four years collegiately for Curry College (NCAA DIII, Milton, Massachusetts). White skated in ninety-three games for the Colonels during his four-year career. He scored forty-nine goals and recorded thirty-eight assists for eighty-seven total points. White served as the team's Captain during his senior year. He is 5'7", 171 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Single-game tickets for all twenty-eight of the Thunderbirds' regular-season home games are now available for purchase. They can be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The 2025-2026 regular season will be the ninth in the Thunderbirds' franchise history.

The Thunderbirds will host a Season Ticket Pick Up Party in the Nest inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, October 1st, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will serve as the first opportunity for fans to purchase the team's newly designed jerseys. Season Ticket Holders who are unable to attend the event may pick up their tickets at the VIP entrance before Twin City's opening game of the season on Friday, October 17th.

The Twin City Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35 pm. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Season tickets may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com. #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.